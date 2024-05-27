Open Menu

China To Continue To Work With Pakistan To Strengthen Security Cooperation: Mao Ning

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

China to continue to work with Pakistan to strengthen security cooperation: Mao Ning

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) China will continue to work with Pakistan to strengthen security cooperation and ensure safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and installations in the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Monday.

Pakistani authorities held a press conference on Sunday and released the investigation results of the terrorist attack on the vehicle and Chinese personnel of the Dasu hydropower project.

In response to a question in this regard during a regular press conference, she said, "We attach great importance to the important press conference made by Pakistan".

Mao Ning said that China will support Pakistan in getting to the bottom of what happened and hunting down and punishing the perpetrators.

Terming terrorism a common enemy of humanity and a tumor for regional development and stability, she said that China calls on countries in the region to strengthen counter terrorism cooperation, root out terrorist organizations, remove their breeding ground and protect common security and development interests of all countries.

Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi and Counter Terrorism Chief Rao Tahir announced the arrest of 11 militants linked to the deadly suicide bombing in March, which claimed the lives of five Chinese engineers in the country's north, near the Afghan border.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Interior Minister China Vehicle Suicide Mao March Border Sunday All

Recent Stories

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

58 minutes ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

2 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 days ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 days ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From World