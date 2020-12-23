China to continue with credit policy tools to help small businesses

UrduPoint.com
Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:28 PM

China will continue with two credit policy tools to provide financial support to small and micro-sized companies next year, said a State Council meeting on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :China will continue with two credit policy tools to provide financial support to small and micro-sized companies next year, said a State Council meeting on Wednesday.

China will continue with the policy which allows small and micro-sized businesses to postpone principal and interest repayments on inclusive loans in the first quarter of next year, and will extend the policy period appropriately, according to the meeting presided over by Premier Li Keqiang.

The country will also extend the credit loan support tool to help small businesses stabilize their operations, the meeting said.

