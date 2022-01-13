China to cultivate 200,000 new high-tech SMEs by end of 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 200,000 new high-tech small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be cultivated by the end of 2025 as China strives to foster a favorable environment for the growth of such firms, according to a notice recently issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

China will, in particular, boost the development of innovative sci-tech SMEs featuring key technologies, research personnel, high-value intellectual property rights, and high research input, according to the notice.

More efforts will be made to support high-tech SMEs to generate innovation as well as introduce domestic and global talents by optimizing related policies and injecting diverse resources, the notice added.