Open Menu

China To Deepen Reform For High-caliber Talent Cultivation: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 01:10 PM

China to deepen reform for high-caliber talent cultivation: minister

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) As part of efforts to develop new quality productive forces, China will enhance reform and innovation to foster high-caliber talent and innovators, Minister of education Huai Jinpeng said on Saturday.

Related Topics

Education China

Recent Stories

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

55 minutes ago
 Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elect ..

Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

14 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

14 hours ago
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

15 hours ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

15 hours ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

15 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

15 hours ago
 Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

15 hours ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

15 hours ago

More Stories From World