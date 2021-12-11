China to deepen supply-side structural reform in 2022

China will deepen the supply-side structural reform in 2022 with a focus on smoothing the circulation of the national economy, according to a statement released Friday after a key economic meeting

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :China will deepen the supply-side structural reform in 2022 with a focus on smoothing the circulation of the national economy, according to a statement released Friday after a key economic meeting.

While deepening the reforms, priorities will be given to smoothing domestic circulation, removing the supply-side constraints and choke points as well as ensuring unimpeded flow in production, distribution, circulation and consumption, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference held in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday.

Efforts will be made to enhance the core competitiveness of the manufacturing sector, and accelerate the establishment of a safe and efficient logistics network which will enable the domestic and external markets to interconnect with each other, the statement said.

The digitalization drive will be quickened to promote the upgrade of traditional industries, it said.