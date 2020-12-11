China to demand 730 new aircraft with up to 150 seats in 10 years: Embraer forecast

China's market is expected to take delivery of 730 new aircraft with up to 150 seats over the next 10 years, according to Embraer's latest market forecast released Friday in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :China's market is expected to take delivery of 730 new aircraft with up to 150 seats over the next 10 years, according to Embraer's latest market forecast released Friday in Beijing.

Ninety-three percent of the deliveries will contribute to China's regional aviation market growth and others will replace ageing aircraft, the Brazilian plane-maker said in its latest outlook for the Chinese commercial aviation market.

"Leading the global air traffic recovery, China has seen its domestic air passenger traffic resume to last year's level thanks to the country's effective COVID-19 control and massive market," said Guo Qing, managing director and vice president of Commercial Aviation, Embraer China.

Embraer forecasts say in the upcoming decade, China's civil aviation industry is expected to see an annual average growth of revenue passenger kilometers of 5 percent.

"We remain positive about the Chinese civil aviation market and believe that China will play a role in leading the global air traffic market," Guo said.

The Chinese civil aviation market will require a more balanced fleet profile and route network structure to better serve more second and third-tier cities nationwide, he added.

Embraer is the world's largest regional aircraft manufacturer. By now, 99 E-jets series of Embraer regional airplanes are serving the Chinese market, supporting connectivity among second and third-tier cities.