China to develop archaeological scientific research capacity with renewed efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) China will advance the building of its capacity for archaeological scientific research with a string of efforts, including establishing national and regional facilities by 2025, according to the country's archaeology authority.

The country also aims to complete the initial development of a national storage facility for archaeological and cultural relics specimens, and a cultural relics preservation data center, the National Cultural Heritage Administration said at a meeting held from Friday to Saturday in Beijing.

Also, the country will, by 2035, set up a cultural relics sci-tech innovation network, which will involve multiple academic disciplines and sectors.

It is imperative to focus on major archaeological projects, such as the comprehensive study of the origins and early development of Chinese civilization, and facilitate original, pioneering sci-tech innovation in the archaeology sector, said Li Qun, head of the administration.

In addition, the meeting also highlighted the necessity of enhancing the cultivation of professionals, adding that this is at the core of archaeological sci-tech work.