China To Develop Infrared Temperature Sensor With High Accuracy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:42 PM

China to develop infrared temperature sensor with high accuracy

A Chinese research institute is expected to develop an infrared temperature sensor chip with a measurement accuracy of up to 0.1 degrees Celcius by the end of March

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :A Chinese research institute is expected to develop an infrared temperature sensor chip with a measurement accuracy of up to 0.1 degrees Celcius by the end of March.

The MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) infrared temperature sensor is the core component of what are currently the main non-contact temperature measuring tools including ear thermometers and forehead thermometers, according to a report by the Science and Technology Daily.

As the developer, the institute under the China North Industries Group has completed various single tests on the sensor chip which has high accuracy.

The institute will increase the monthly production capacity of the sensor chips from the current 20,000 to more than 1 million. The chips are expected to be available in large quantities in early April.

The institute will develop related products to meet the needs for high-precision human body temperature measurement in the case of epidemic prevention and control as well as production resumption, said the report.

