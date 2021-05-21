China to Donate $1Mln to UN Relief Agency for Palestinian Refugees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China will donate one million dollars as aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Zhao Lijian, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) China will donate one million Dollars as aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Zhao Lijian, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said on Friday.

"We will provide one million dollars aid for the UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees and [facilitate] organization of activities, as well as provide 200,000 vaccine doses against COVID-19 and practically assist the Palestinian people," Zhao said.

According to him, the world community must facilitate the resumption of peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine in order to prevent the recurrence of hostilities and settle the issue in compliance with the two-state solution.

Clashes in East Jerusalem in early May led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years. Palestinian militants have launched several thousand rockets toward Israel. In response, Israel has fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza. According to the latest information, 12 people were killed in Israel and over 50 were seriously wounded. The number of victims in Palestine has topped 200.

On Thursday, Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a ceasefire, brokered by Egypt.