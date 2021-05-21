UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Donate $1Mln To UN Relief Agency For Palestinian Refugees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:44 PM

China to Donate $1Mln to UN Relief Agency for Palestinian Refugees

China will donate one million dollars as aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Zhao Lijian, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) China will donate one million Dollars as aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Zhao Lijian, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said on Friday.

"We will provide one million dollars aid for the UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees and [facilitate] organization of activities, as well as provide 200,000 vaccine doses against COVID-19 and practically assist the Palestinian people," Zhao said.

According to him, the world community must facilitate the resumption of peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine in order to prevent the recurrence of hostilities and settle the issue in compliance with the two-state solution.

Clashes in East Jerusalem in early May led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years. Palestinian militants have launched several thousand rockets toward Israel. In response, Israel has fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza. According to the latest information, 12 people were killed in Israel and over 50 were seriously wounded. The number of victims in Palestine has topped 200.

On Thursday, Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a ceasefire, brokered by Egypt.

Related Topics

Militants World United Nations Israel Palestine China Egypt Gaza Jerusalem May Refugee Million

Recent Stories

FIFA President congratulates Al Jazira on winning ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Holds Consultations on UNSC Five Permanent ..

1 minute ago

France Wants to Revitalize NATO, Needs Clarificati ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner Sukkur reviews corona situation

1 minute ago

Rizwan urges Govt to provide relief to businessmen ..

1 minute ago

Basic issues to be solved on priority basis:DC Kha ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.