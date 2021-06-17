UrduPoint.com
China To Ease Commodity Squeeze On Foreign Trade Firms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:28 PM

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday that it would enrich its policy toolbox to alleviate the pressure of commodity price spikes on foreign trade companies

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday that it would enrich its policy toolbox to alleviate the pressure of commodity price spikes on foreign trade companies.

Import diversification has been promoted, and stable channels of commodity trade established, with joint efforts from the ministry and other authorities, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng told a regular news briefing.

Looking ahead, the ministry will enhance the policy effects of export credit insurance and credit support, closely monitor commodity prices, and help enterprises reduce costs and expand markets, Gao said.

