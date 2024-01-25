China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) -- China stands ready to work with the World Bank to actively contribute to addressing global challenges, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said Thursday in Beijing.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting a delegation of executive directors from the World Bank.

Commending the long-term, broad and fruitful cooperation between China and the World Bank, Ding said that China stands ready to work with the World Bank to jointly promote global poverty reduction and sustainable development, and strengthen cooperation in areas including climate change response and biodiversity.

Ding said over the past year, China's economy, which is the biggest engine of world economic growth, has rebounded and made solid progress in high-quality development.

China will continue to optimize its business environment, expand high-level opening-up, actively utilize foreign investment and inject strong impetus into the global economy, Ding said.