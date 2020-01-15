China to ensure economic growth within reasonable range

China will continue to maneuver its macro-control policies and boost the market expectation in 2020 to ensure economic growth will remain within a reasonable range, Premier Li Keqiang said

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :China will continue to maneuver its macro-control policies and boost the market expectation in 2020 to ensure economic growth will remain within a reasonable range, Premier Li Keqiang said.

Li made the remarks when presiding over a symposium held Wednesday, where he heard views and recommendations made by scholars and entrepreneurs on a draft version of the government work report.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the country will accelerate creating a business environment that is market-oriented, based on rule of law and internationalized.