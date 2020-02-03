UrduPoint.com
China To Ensure Orderly Expressway Traffic Amid Epidemic Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:18 PM

China to ensure orderly expressway traffic amid epidemic control

China's Ministry of Transport has released a circular to solve the issue of expressway traffic congestion caused by medical checks for the prevention and control of the novel corona-virus

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :China's Ministry of Transport has released a circular to solve the issue of expressway traffic congestion caused by medical checks for the prevention and control of the novel corona-virus.

The country has set temperature screening checkpoints along the expressways to curb the spread of the virus, which have helped with epidemic control but may cause traffic jams and even potential cluster outbreaks during the Spring Festival travel rush, said the ministry.

Local authorities should work with public security and health departments to choose proper sites for checkpoints, like service stations with enough space, according to the circular.

The ministry also urged all-out efforts to clear traffic jams and ensure smooth transport in emergency vehicle lanes.

Meanwhile, the latest expressway traffic information and alerts should be released in multiple ways to ease the long-time congestion, said the ministry.

