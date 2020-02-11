China to ensure transportation for migrants workers returning to work

UrduPoint.com
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :China's Ministry of Transport on Tuesday released a circular to ensure safe and smooth transportation for migrant workers returning to work amid the novel corona-virus outbreak.

Transport departments at all levels were urged to go all-out and provide safe transportation for migrant workers in an effort to meet the labor demand of enterprises as they resumed production, the circular said.

Coordinated efforts should be made by related departments at all levels to determine migrant workers' traveling demand and guide transport enterprises to work out specific plans for each vehicle, according to the circular.

To reduce the cross-infection risk of corona-virus, the ministry also required that the number of passengers on inter-provincial and inter-city chartered buses should be less than half of their approved passenger capacity.

Other measures outlined include a toll-free policy for chartered buses, strengthened epidemic prevention and control measures as well as improved services for passengers and drivers at interchange stations.

China is expected to see about 160 million people return to cities for work from Feb. 11 to 18 as the Spring Festival travel rush draws to an end, an official said at a press conference Tuesday.

