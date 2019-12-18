China to establish 100 quality schools for training rural talent

China launched a program to establish 100 quality schools for training talent for its rural vitalization within two years

China launched a program to establish 100 quality schools for training talent for its rural vitalization within two years.

These schools will cover various resources such as higher vocational colleges, agricultural radio and television schools and county-level vocational education centers, according to China Education Daily.

The expansion of higher vocational colleges this year has opened the door of higher education to farmers, an official from the Ministry of Education was quoted as saying, hailing the move as a major measure to vitalize vocational education related to agriculture and improve the quality of farmers' lives.

Around 35,000 farmers and more than 6,000 members from village Party branches and village committees were enrolled in agriculture-related vocational colleges as a result, figures from the newspaper show.

The government aims to spend five years to train one million high caliber farmers who have received vocational education, have a sense of market exploration, can promote the development of agriculture and rural areas and lead fellow farmers to increase their incomes.