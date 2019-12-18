UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Establish 100 Quality Schools For Training Rural Talent

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:38 PM

China to establish 100 quality schools for training rural talent

China launched a program to establish 100 quality schools for training talent for its rural vitalization within two years

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :China launched a program to establish 100 quality schools for training talent for its rural vitalization within two years.

These schools will cover various resources such as higher vocational colleges, agricultural radio and television schools and county-level vocational education centers, according to China Education Daily.

The expansion of higher vocational colleges this year has opened the door of higher education to farmers, an official from the Ministry of Education was quoted as saying, hailing the move as a major measure to vitalize vocational education related to agriculture and improve the quality of farmers' lives.

Around 35,000 farmers and more than 6,000 members from village Party branches and village committees were enrolled in agriculture-related vocational colleges as a result, figures from the newspaper show.

The government aims to spend five years to train one million high caliber farmers who have received vocational education, have a sense of market exploration, can promote the development of agriculture and rural areas and lead fellow farmers to increase their incomes.

Related Topics

Education China Agriculture Lead Market TV From Government Million

Recent Stories

‘Talks@PTCL’ speakers enthrall the audience

4 minutes ago

Syria's Muallem to Attend Moscow Intergovernmental ..

6 minutes ago

Mushraff convicted for treason,not traitor; Sh Ras ..

6 minutes ago

Zakir Hussain Hockey tournament: Semi-finals line- ..

6 minutes ago

Iran Delays Spanish Military Chief's Flight From K ..

6 minutes ago

Wealthy Western, Arab sates failed in refugee cris ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.