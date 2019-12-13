UrduPoint.com
China To Establish Big Data System For Comprehensive Transport By 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:35 PM

China will establish a big data system for comprehensive transport by 2025, according to an outline released by the Ministry of Transport (MOT) Thursday

CHINA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :China will establish a big data system for comprehensive transport by 2025, according to an outline released by the Ministry of Transport (MOT) Thursday.

China aims to enhance the level of digitization of the transport industry and expand the application of big data in all the domains of the transport industry by 2025, said the outline.

The outline stressed the need to standardize the process of using the traffic data and promote the sharing of big data with other departments such as the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

China will strengthen the innovative application of big data in the planning of comprehensive transport and the evaluation of the implementation to better serve national strategies such as building the Belt and Road, according to the MOT. The outline also urged improving the security and the management of big data in the transport industry.

