China To Establish Coal Capacity Reserve System By 2027
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) China vowed to set up a coal capacity reserve system by 2027, aiming to secure energy security through more flexible coal supplies, according to plans the country released Friday.
By 2030, the country will strive to attain a yearly coal capacity reserve of 300 million tonnes that are dispatchable and improve the capacity and flexibility of coal supplies, according to a document jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration (NEA).
The establishment of the coal capacity reserve system will enable the rapid release of coal production capacity in extreme situations, such as severe fluctuations in the international energy market, adverse weather conditions, and dramatic changes in supply and demand stability, guaranteeing sufficient coal supply in these circumstances, according to an official with the NEA.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From World
-
Shanghai airport records soaring inbound, outbound foreigner passenger numbers in Q11 minute ago
-
Beijing International Film Festival to feature French film week1 minute ago
-
Singapore maintains currency appreciation1 minute ago
-
Chinese solar power project aligns with Suriname's energy strategy, says official1 minute ago
-
Chinese company lights up hope for Surinamese villages in Amazon rainforest1 minute ago
-
China to strengthen capital market regulation, risk prevention11 minutes ago
-
China's foreign trade up 5 pct in Q1, hits new records11 minutes ago
-
Shanghai's ship exports see considerable growth in Jan.-Feb.11 minutes ago
-
Economists foresee Malaysian economy to pick up in quarters ahead11 minutes ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher21 minutes ago
-
Xinjiang's railway ports handle over 4,000 China-Europe freight train trips21 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's employment rises 173,000 on year in March21 minutes ago