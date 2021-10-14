China to Establish International Sustainable Transport Innovation Center - President

China will establish an international innovation center focusing on sustainable transport, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, as cited by the China Central Television

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) China will establish an international innovation center focusing on sustainable transport, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, as cited by the China Central Television.

The president was speaking at the opening ceremony of the second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference in Beijing.

The conference opened on Thursday and will run through Saturday.

In December 2020, the Chinese government published a white paper on the sustainable transport strategy laying out Beijing's plans and achievements.

Sustainable transport methods have a less harmful impact on the environment that the traditional ones.