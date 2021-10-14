UrduPoint.com

China To Establish International Sustainable Transport Innovation Center - President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:52 PM

China to Establish International Sustainable Transport Innovation Center - President

China will establish an international innovation center focusing on sustainable transport, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, as cited by the China Central Television

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) China will establish an international innovation center focusing on sustainable transport, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, as cited by the China Central Television.

The president was speaking at the opening ceremony of the second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference in Beijing.

The conference opened on Thursday and will run through Saturday.

In December 2020, the Chinese government published a white paper on the sustainable transport strategy laying out Beijing's plans and achievements.

Sustainable transport methods have a less harmful impact on the environment that the traditional ones.

Related Topics

United Nations China Beijing December 2020 TV Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Future of Finance conference outlines value propos ..

Future of Finance conference outlines value proposition of Islamic finance and t ..

24 minutes ago
 Dacoits looted cash, jewelry in Bhitai Nagar

Dacoits looted cash, jewelry in Bhitai Nagar

2 minutes ago
 Latvian President Egils Levits Tests Positive for ..

Latvian President Egils Levits Tests Positive for Covid-19 - Office

2 minutes ago
 US to Give Lebanese Army $67Mln in Extra Aid - Nul ..

US to Give Lebanese Army $67Mln in Extra Aid - Nuland

2 minutes ago
 Saifullah Shah Rashdi alias Miskeen Rashdi poetry ..

Saifullah Shah Rashdi alias Miskeen Rashdi poetry book published

2 minutes ago
 DC Sibi lauds efforts of Balochistan Red Crescent ..

DC Sibi lauds efforts of Balochistan Red Crescent for helping affected people

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.