China to establish modern environmental governance system

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:01 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :China issued a guideline Tuesday to build a modern environmental governance system in a bid to provide institutional support for a better ecological environment.

The guideline, jointly issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, aimed to put in place by 2025 a sound environmental governance system that specifies responsibilities of governments at all levels and firms, encourages public participation and features stronger government supervision.

Efforts will be made to build an open and regulated environmental treatment market.

The country will offer a level playing field for all types of enterprises and guide capital to participate in the investment, construction and operation of environmental governance.

Greener approach of production shall be promoted among firms, and innovative technologies strengthened to reduce pollutants, while firms will be required to disclose their pollution-related information and held responsible for its authenticity, according to the guideline.

China will also boost financial support for environmental protection and establish a fund dedicated to green development, the guideline said.

