China to establish new lab on utilization of saline-alkali soil

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :China will establish a new lab to improve its utilization of saline-alkali land resources, according to the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS).

The lab is initiated by the Center for Agricultural Resources Research, Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology under the CAS, which has more than 30 years of experience in the utilization and amelioration of saline-alkali soil.

The lab will promote technological innovation on saline-alkali soil utilization, as well as facilitating transformation of scientific and technical achievements.

It will focus on the efficient utilization of saline-alkali soil, salt water resources and salt-tolerant biological resources.

It will set up demonstrations bases and information service platforms to promote high-quality agricultural production and ecological restoration in areas with saline-alkali.

The lab will further support China's Bohai Granary project and ecological development in the Yellow River Delta. It will also support the ecological management of saline-alkali soil in countries along the Belt and Road, according to CAS.