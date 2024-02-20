Open Menu

China To Establish Organization For Poliovirus Containment

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) China will establish an organization to better fulfill its commitment to global polio eradication efforts and reduce biosecurity risks, according to the National Health Commission.

The organization, named the National Authority for Containment (NAC), will ensure the research and use of relevant vaccines, read a circular jointly issued by the National Health Commission, the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration and the National Medical Products Administration.

Poliomyelitis, caused by the poliovirus, once led to widespread global outbreaks before the polio vaccine became available.

Despite China's continuous polio-free status since 2000, the country faces potential risks from neighboring nations with wild poliovirus in circulation, highlighting the need to maintain high population immunity through vaccination, according to the circular.

As institutions involved in research, disease control and vaccine production need to use and store poliovirus and its infectious materials during these processes, the NAC can effectively regulate the establishment and operation of these institutions, said the circular.

