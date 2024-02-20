China To Establish Organization For Poliovirus Containment
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) China will establish an organization to better fulfill its commitment to global polio eradication efforts and reduce biosecurity risks, according to the National Health Commission.
The organization, named the National Authority for Containment (NAC), will ensure the research and use of relevant vaccines, read a circular jointly issued by the National Health Commission, the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration and the National Medical Products Administration.
Poliomyelitis, caused by the poliovirus, once led to widespread global outbreaks before the polio vaccine became available.
Despite China's continuous polio-free status since 2000, the country faces potential risks from neighboring nations with wild poliovirus in circulation, highlighting the need to maintain high population immunity through vaccination, according to the circular.
As institutions involved in research, disease control and vaccine production need to use and store poliovirus and its infectious materials during these processes, the NAC can effectively regulate the establishment and operation of these institutions, said the circular.
Recent Stories
Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls
PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt
PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Swedish PM to meet Orban ahead of key Hungary vote on NATO bid4 minutes ago
-
Fitch research house revises up palm oil price forecast5 minutes ago
-
China's auto exports soar 47.4 pct in January5 minutes ago
-
China's railways handle over 300 mln passenger trips in festival travel rush5 minutes ago
-
China's copyright registration up over 40 pct in 20235 minutes ago
-
China's traffic authorities issue safety reminder for bad weather5 minutes ago
-
China issues orange alert for cold waves15 minutes ago
-
Ukraine fights Russian surge on anniversary of revolution25 minutes ago
-
Russia's spy chief says killed defector was 'moral corpse'45 minutes ago
-
Costelow returns for Wales Six Nations clash against Ireland45 minutes ago
-
PHA steps up campaign against encroachments1 hour ago
-
Julian Assange: WikiLeaks' controversial founder1 hour ago