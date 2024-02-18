Open Menu

China To Establish Quick-response Mechanism For Legislation

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM

China to establish quick-response mechanism for legislation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) China's Ministry of Justice has said that this year it will further enrich legislative forms and explore ways to establish a quick-response mechanism for legislation in a bid to strengthen the quality and effectiveness of legislation.

In 2024, efforts will be made to speed up the revision of laws and regulations that are deemed crucial by the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urgently required for effective state governance and eagerly awaited by the people, as well as necessary for safeguarding national security, according to the ministry.

It has vowed to accelerate key legislative projects and comprehensively improve the legal framework of the financial sector.

The ministry said it will also push forward the revision of the prison law, the lawyers law and the arbitration law, among others.

Related Topics

China Lawyers

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators set 207-run target for Pe ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators set 207-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

3 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

17 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

17 hours ago
Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

17 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

17 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

17 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

17 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

17 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

17 hours ago

More Stories From World