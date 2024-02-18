China to establish quick-response mechanism for legislation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) China's Ministry of Justice has said that this year it will further enrich legislative forms and explore ways to establish a quick-response mechanism for legislation in a bid to strengthen the quality and effectiveness of legislation.

In 2024, efforts will be made to speed up the revision of laws and regulations that are deemed crucial by the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urgently required for effective state governance and eagerly awaited by the people, as well as necessary for safeguarding national security, according to the ministry.

It has vowed to accelerate key legislative projects and comprehensively improve the legal framework of the financial sector.

The ministry said it will also push forward the revision of the prison law, the lawyers law and the arbitration law, among others.