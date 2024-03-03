China To Expand Basic Medical Insurance Coverage For Children
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Chinese authorities on Saturday released a circular on the launch of a campaign to expand basic medical insurance coverage for children, aiming to safeguard the rights, interests and health of children in the country.
The circular, issued by the National Healthcare Security Administration, the Ministry of education and the National Health Commission, sets the goal that by the end of 2024, over 80 percent of newborns are covered by national basic medical insurance in the year of birth.
The document sets out various arrangements for the campaign, including improving the supply of medical services, strengthening data-sharing between departments, and optimizing procedures for newborns to be included in the national insurance scheme.
Infants should, in principle, be covered by national medical insurance within 90 days of birth, and all eligible medical expense incurred during this period should be reimbursed, according to the circular.
It also outlines specific requirements to ensure children in need of medical assistance and subsidies are covered by medical insurance in a timely manner.
