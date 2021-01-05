UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:39 PM

China to expand COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has moved to facilitate corporate cooperation along industrial chains to accelerate the industrialization of COVID-19 vaccines and expand production capacity to ensure the supply of vaccines, an official said Tuesday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has moved to facilitate corporate cooperation along industrial chains to accelerate the industrialization of COVID-19 vaccines and expand production capacity to ensure the supply of vaccines, an official said Tuesday.

Wang Jiangping, vice minister of industry and information technology, said the country's production capacity will be steadily expanded while ensuring the quality and safety of vaccines.

Production plans will be properly arranged to maximize production potential and ensure the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Wang said.

Related Topics

Technology Industry

Recent Stories

S.Korea expects chip export to grow in double digi ..

2 minutes ago

NBA: Results and standings

2 minutes ago

Thailand reports 527 new cases of COVID-19

2 minutes ago

New Zealand reports six new cases of COVID-19 in m ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese scientists cover glacier with blankets to ..

25 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.