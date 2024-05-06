China To Expedite Building Modern Eco-environment Monitoring System
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) China has outlined measures to expedite the development of a modern eco-environment monitoring system, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.
Pei Xiaofei, a spokesperson with the ministry, said China has established the world's largest and most comprehensive monitoring network system on eco-environment.
Currently, the number of sites directly monitored by the country has reached 33,000, with significant improvements in monitoring quality and efficiency, technological prowess and regulatory oversight, Pei added.
To expedite the building of a modern eco-environment monitoring system, China will improve the weak links in the monitoring and formulate standards in this sector, the spokesperson said.
Efforts will be intensified to bolster the country's analytical and forecasting capabilities and advance integrated monitoring spanning from mountainous regions to maritime territories.
The ministry also highlighted the importance of technological advancement and regulatory efforts in the sector of eco-environment monitoring.
China aims to complete the construction of the system by 2035, bringing the country's eco-environment monitoring capabilities to a globally advanced level.
