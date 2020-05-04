UrduPoint.com
China To Face 'Very Significant Consequences' If Trade Deal With US Not Upheld - Mnuchin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 07:57 PM

China to Face 'Very Significant Consequences' if Trade Deal With US Not Upheld - Mnuchin

The United States expects China to fulfill with the trade deal between the two countries, and Beijing will face dire results if it reneges on its promises, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned in an interview with Fox Business on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The United States expects China to fulfill with the trade deal between the two countries, and Beijing will face dire results if it reneges on its promises, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned in an interview with Fox Business on Monday.

"It was signed off on by President Xi and President Trump, and I have every reason to expect they honor this agreement, and if they (the Chinese) don't, there would be very significant consequences in the relationship and in the global economy as to how people would do business with them."

