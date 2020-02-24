China to Focus on Cooperation With Russia in Health Sphere - Ambassador

China intents to focus on cooperation with Russia in the health sphere after the fight against the novel coronavirus is over, the country's ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) China intents to focus on cooperation with Russia in the health sphere after the fight against the novel coronavirus is over, the country's ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui said on Monday.

"Of course, after this epidemic we will focus on working together in the health sector. So, we hope for good results of cooperation in this area," Zhang said at a press conference.

Earlier in February, Russia delivered medication and individual means of protection, including about two million of disposable masks, to China to help the country in fighting the coronavirus.

The new coronavirus officially named COVID-19 was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.