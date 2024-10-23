China To Formulate Action Plan For Manufacturing Industry's Green, Low-carbon Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) will formulate an action plan for green and low-carbon development of the manufacturing industry, a spokesperson said Wednesday.
The move aims to promote comprehensive green transformation in economic and social development, Tao Qing, spokesperson of the MIIT, told a press conference held by the State Council Information Office.
The MIIT will also continue to promote research, development, innovation and industrialization of key technologies in the fields of integrated circuits, industrial software, artificial intelligence and satellite internet, and cultivate and develop emerging industries and future-oriented industries, said Tao.
The ministry will expedite the cultivation of leading enterprises in the industrial ecosystem and improve the whole-cycle cultivation system for small and medium-sized enterprises that feature specialization, refinement, uniqueness and innovation.
The spokesperson also highlighted establishing a national system for nurturing unicorn enterprises -- and nurturing a group of quality enterprises specializing in digital economy.
Zhao Zhiguo, the MIIT's chief engineer, said at the same press conference that the ministry will cultivate and promote the low-altitude economy, accelerating the development of low-altitude logistics, urban and intercity air transportation, and the low-altitude cultural and tourism industries.
