China To Formulate Private Sector Promotion Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM

China to formulate private sector promotion law

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) -- China will formulate a private sector promotion law, according to a work report of the National People's Congress Standing Committee submitted on Friday to the annual national legislative session for deliberation.

The move is part of the legislative efforts to accelerate the creation of a new pattern of development and deepen reform across the board, said the report.

