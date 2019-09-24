China to further deepen reform of rural road maintenance system

China will establish a complete and efficient management system for rural road maintenance by 2035 to realize its poverty alleviation goals

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :China will establish a complete and efficient management system for rural road maintenance by 2035 to realize its poverty alleviation goals.

The country called for high-quality development in rural road construction and deep reform to ensure that such construction meshes with the causes of fighting poverty, the rural vitalization strategy and agricultural modernization.

China aims to include all rural highways in the maintenance list, and the annual average proportion of maintenance projects would not be less than 5 percent by 2020.

More efforts will be made to increase financial support with better supervision of funds, and speed up market-oriented reform for the maintenance of rural highways.