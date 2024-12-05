China to further facilitate ice-and-snow tourism in northeastern region

China's top economic planner on Thursday announced plans to further advance the high-quality development of ice-and-snow tourism in the country's northeastern region

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) China's top economic planner on Thursday announced plans to further advance the high-quality development of ice-and-snow tourism in the country's northeastern region.

To attract foreign tourists, Harbin, capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, will extend its visa-free period for foreigners transiting through the city from 72 hours to 144 hours, according to an action plan released by the National Development and Reform Commission.

This action plan states that China will work to coordinate the visa-exempt transit policies of other areas in the northeastern region with that of Harbin.

The plan is also to actively attract tourists from the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and other places in China to enjoy winter in the northeast.

The plan notes that localities will be supported in rolling out measures to promote ice-and-snow tourism -- including setting up special local holidays.

The plan further stipulates that cooperation with travel platforms will be strengthened.