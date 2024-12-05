China To Further Facilitate Ice-and-snow Tourism In Northeastern Region
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 07:09 PM
China's top economic planner on Thursday announced plans to further advance the high-quality development of ice-and-snow tourism in the country's northeastern region
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) China's top economic planner on Thursday announced plans to further advance the high-quality development of ice-and-snow tourism in the country's northeastern region.
To attract foreign tourists, Harbin, capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, will extend its visa-free period for foreigners transiting through the city from 72 hours to 144 hours, according to an action plan released by the National Development and Reform Commission.
This action plan states that China will work to coordinate the visa-exempt transit policies of other areas in the northeastern region with that of Harbin.
The plan is also to actively attract tourists from the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and other places in China to enjoy winter in the northeast.
The plan notes that localities will be supported in rolling out measures to promote ice-and-snow tourism -- including setting up special local holidays.
The plan further stipulates that cooperation with travel platforms will be strengthened.
Recent Stories
Iconic broadcaster, diplomat Patras Bukhari remembered
Experts call for National Sports Policy to boost unity, development in Pakistan
Speakers express concerns over rising incidents of violence against women
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Se ..
Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr. Muh ..
Officials decide to continue combing operations in tri-border areas
Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post-COP 29, says Climate Committe ..
National Assembly’s issues new press gallery cards
World Soil Day observed at UAF
Bilawal condoles demise of PPP leader Fiaz Gul Atmankhail
Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri
DC Jhang chairs meeting to review development projects
More Stories From World
-
Google says AI weather model masters 15-day forecast19 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's 2024 credit growth target within reach: central bank34 minutes ago
-
Greeks still sceptical Britain will return Parthenon Marbles1 minute ago
-
EU chief to attend Notre Dame re-opening49 seconds ago
-
Natural disasters cause $310b in economic losses in 2024: Swiss Re52 seconds ago
-
Blinken blasts Lavrov for Russian escalation in Ukraine55 seconds ago
-
France's Macron seeks new PM after no-confidence defeat51 minutes ago
-
EU steps up monitoring of TikTok ahead of Romania vote51 minutes ago
-
Amnesty accuses Israel of 'genocide' in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Georgian PM vows to 'eradicate' opposition amid pro-EU protests2 hours ago
-
European mission to imitate solar eclipse launches from India2 hours ago
-
South Korean president clings to power after martial law U-turn3 hours ago