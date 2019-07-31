China to further guarantee fairness in government procurement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :China will fully clean up rules and acts hindering fair competition in its government procurement sector, so as to build an open and orderly market system, the finance ministry said.

All regions and departments should apply strict review for fair competition and further enhance the transparency of government procurement, according to a circular issued Tuesday by the Ministry of Finance.

The circular, in a bid to optimize the business environment, urged relevant departments to abide by the government procurement law and ensure the rights of all market entities.

Efforts should be made to review the unreasonable and discriminatory barriers which exclude potential suppliers from engaging in government procurement, according to the circular.

The ministry also required efforts in strengthening administration, optimizing the procedures for procurement activities and improving the compensation mechanism for suppliers.

All regions and departments are urged to further promote the electronic performance of government procurement and disclosure of purchase intentions, the circular added. The circular will go into effect starting Sept. 1, 2019.