China To Further Improve Welfare For Retire Soldiers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:45 PM

China to further improve welfare for retire soldiers

China will further increase the pension and subsidies for disabled veterans, Red Army veterans and families of martyrs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :China will further increase the pension and subsidies for disabled veterans, Red Army veterans and families of martyrs.

According to a statement jointly issued by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, the pension allowances for disabled soldiers, police officers, and militia members will be raised by 10 percent starting from Aug. 1, the Army Day.

The pension for families of martyrs and the subsidies for retired Red Army soldiers will also be raised by 10 percent.

Monthly allowances for rural retired soldiers will be raised by 200 Yuan (about 30 U.S. Dollars).

This is the 26th time for China to increase the pension standards for disabled veterans and the 29th time to increase that for Red Army veterans and families of deceased soldiers since 1978.

The last time China improved the pension standards for these groups was Aug. 1, 2018.

