China To Further Promote Government Transparency At Grassroots

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:14 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The State Council, China's cabinet, Wednesday urged boosting transparency in local government affairs and accelerating the building of a service-oriented government.

To improve transparency in grassroots government is an important measure to deepen the reform to streamline administration, delegate power, improve regulations and upgrade services, as well as optimize the business environment, according to a statement released after a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The draft revision on the regulation of national science and technology awards was also passed at the meeting.

