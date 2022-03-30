UrduPoint.com

China To Further Strengthen Regulation Of Livestreaming Sector

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 07:03 PM

China to further strengthen regulation of livestreaming sector

Chinese authorities will increase efforts to tighten the regulation of the country's livestreaming sector

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese authorities will increase efforts to tighten the regulation of the country's livestreaming sector.

The management of livestreaming account registration will be enhanced, according to a circular jointly issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the State Taxation Administration and the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Livestreaming platforms, alongside livestreamers, will not be permitted to sell products to consumers by rumor-mongering, self-rewarding, or false publicity, the circular said.

The platforms and related institutions should fulfill their obligations to withhold and pay individual income taxes as required, and anyone who commits tax evasion or any other tax-related crime will be brought to justice in accordance with the law, it said.

The circular also noted that the authorities will protect the lawful rights and interests of the platforms, institutions and livestreamers.

Related Topics

China Market

Recent Stories

Tunisian envoy invites ICCI delegation to explore ..

Tunisian envoy invites ICCI delegation to explore African Market

9 seconds ago
 Rehman Baba's universal message praised

Rehman Baba's universal message praised

11 seconds ago
 AFPGMI team visits Rescue Headquarters, Emergency ..

AFPGMI team visits Rescue Headquarters, Emergency Services Academy

12 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court asks interior minister to mee ..

Islamabad High Court asks interior minister to meet Baloch students

14 seconds ago
 Russia Allows Parallel Imports, Trade Ministry to ..

Russia Allows Parallel Imports, Trade Ministry to Draw Up List of Goods - Prime ..

16 seconds ago
 4-time Emmy-winning director Marvin J. Chomsky die ..

4-time Emmy-winning director Marvin J. Chomsky dies at 92

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.