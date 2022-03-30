China to further strengthen regulation of livestreaming sector

Chinese authorities will increase efforts to tighten the regulation of the country's livestreaming sector

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese authorities will increase efforts to tighten the regulation of the country's livestreaming sector.

The management of livestreaming account registration will be enhanced, according to a circular jointly issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the State Taxation Administration and the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Livestreaming platforms, alongside livestreamers, will not be permitted to sell products to consumers by rumor-mongering, self-rewarding, or false publicity, the circular said.

The platforms and related institutions should fulfill their obligations to withhold and pay individual income taxes as required, and anyone who commits tax evasion or any other tax-related crime will be brought to justice in accordance with the law, it said.

The circular also noted that the authorities will protect the lawful rights and interests of the platforms, institutions and livestreamers.