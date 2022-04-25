UrduPoint.com

China To Further Tap Consumption Potential

China to further tap consumption potential

China on Monday unveiled guidelines to further tap the country's consumption potential, with detailed measures to tackle short-term bottlenecks and boost longer-term consumption vitality

China on Monday unveiled guidelines to further tap the country's consumption potential, with detailed measures to tackle short-term bottlenecks and boost longer-term consumption vitality.

The country plans to build a batch of warehouses at the suburbs of large and medium-sized cities to ensure the supply of daily necessities in case of emergencies, according to the guidelines released by the General Office of the State Council.

The guidelines also specified other measures to cope with the impact of COVID-19 and boost consumption recovery.

