China To Give $500 Million In Aid To Central Asian Countries - Xi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 10:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) China will provide $500 million in aid to the Central Asian countries over the next three years to help fund projects important to society, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

The leaders of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and China held a virtual summit on Tuesday to mark 30 years of diplomatic ties.

"I announce the provision of a $500 million donation to the Central Asian countries over the next three years for the implementation of socially significant projects," President Xi said during the Central Asia-China virtual summit.

President Xi added that China would invite 5,000 healthcare and IT professionals, as well as those involved in reducing poverty and improving rural residents' welfare in Central Asia, to participate in courses to further their professional development.

