Open Menu

China To 'gradually Resume' Seafood Imports From Japan After Fukushima Ban

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM

China to 'gradually resume' seafood imports from Japan after Fukushima ban

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) China said Friday that it would "gradually resume" importing seafood from Japan after imposing a blanket ban last year over the release of water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear plant.

In August 2023, Japan began discharging treated water from Fukushima into the Pacific Ocean in an operation it insists is safe, a view backed by the UN atomic agency.

The release, however, generated a fierce backlash from China, which branded it "selfish" and banned all Japanese seafood imports.

Beijing and Tokyo said Friday they had come to a consensus over the wastewater release that would allow China to phase the imports back in.

"China will begin to adjust the relevant measures based on scientific evidence and gradually resume imports of Japanese aquatic products that meet the regulation requirements and standards," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said officials from both sides recently conducted "multiple rounds of consultations" on the discharge from Fukushima.

It said Japan had committed to "fulfilling its obligations under international law, doing its utmost to avoid leaving (a) negative impact on human health and the environment, and conducting continuous evaluations of the impact on the marine environment and marine ecosystems".

Related Topics

United Nations Water China Nuclear Beijing Fukushima Tokyo Japan August All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

4 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

7 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

19 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

21 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

22 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From World