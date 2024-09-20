China to 'gradually resume' seafood imports from Japan after Fukushima ban

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) China said Friday that it would "gradually resume" importing seafood from Japan after imposing a blanket ban last year over the release of water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear plant.

In August 2023, Japan began discharging treated water from Fukushima into the Pacific Ocean in an operation it insists is safe, a view backed by the UN atomic agency.

The release, however, generated a fierce backlash from China, which branded it "selfish" and banned all Japanese seafood imports.

Beijing and Tokyo said Friday they had come to a consensus over the wastewater release that would allow China to phase the imports back in.

"China will begin to adjust the relevant measures based on scientific evidence and gradually resume imports of Japanese aquatic products that meet the regulation requirements and standards," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said officials from both sides recently conducted "multiple rounds of consultations" on the discharge from Fukushima.

It said Japan had committed to "fulfilling its obligations under international law, doing its utmost to avoid leaving (a) negative impact on human health and the environment, and conducting continuous evaluations of the impact on the marine environment and marine ecosystems".