China To Grant Top Tourism Rating To 21 Scenic Sites
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism recently announced a list of 21 scenic sites which will all be granted a 5A rating, the highest level in the country's tourist sites rating system.
The list consists of both natural and historical tourist sites, such as mountains, valleys and ancient towns. Popular tourist destinations on this list include the likes of Beijing Grand Canal Cultural Scenic Area, and Qingdao Olympic Sailing and Marine Culture Tourist Areas.
In China's five-tier rating system for tourist attractions, a 5A rating indicates exceptional overall tourism quality.
