China To Grant Zero-tariff Treatment To 6 Least-developed African Countries

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) -- China will provide zero-tariff treatment for six least-developed African countries, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said on Wednesday.

Starting from Dec.

25, 98 percent of taxable products from Angola, The Gambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Mali and Mauritania will be exempt from tariffs when entering China, the commission revealed in a statement.

The move aims to embody the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation, and facilitate a high-quality China-Africa community with a shared future, the commission said.

In the next step, China will expand its zero-tariff treatment to all the least-developed countries with which it has established diplomatic relations, according to the commission.

