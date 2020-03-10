(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China has provided 200 million Namibian dollars (about 12.8 million U.S. dollars) to construct four modern schools in Namibia's rural constituencies, Chinese ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming said Tuesday

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :China has provided 200 million Namibian Dollars (about 12.8 million U.S. dollars) to construct four modern schools in Namibia's rural Constituencies, Chinese ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming said Tuesday.

According to Zhang, the preparations for the construction of the schools in the country's northeast Kavango West region and Zambezi region are at an advanced stage.

"We are looking forward to starting construction as soon as possible," Zhang said. The Chinese government has played a crucial role in improving Namibia's education sector.

The two governments signed agreements for cooperation on education under which the Chinese government will provide full scholarships to Namibian students.

China has been providing various forms of financial assistance to the country including grants, interest free loans and interest subsidized loans since 1990.