UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Help Build Four Modern Schools In Namibia's Rural Constituencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:20 PM

China to help build four modern schools in Namibia's rural constituencies

China has provided 200 million Namibian dollars (about 12.8 million U.S. dollars) to construct four modern schools in Namibia's rural constituencies, Chinese ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming said Tuesday

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :China has provided 200 million Namibian Dollars (about 12.8 million U.S. dollars) to construct four modern schools in Namibia's rural Constituencies, Chinese ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming said Tuesday.

According to Zhang, the preparations for the construction of the schools in the country's northeast Kavango West region and Zambezi region are at an advanced stage.

"We are looking forward to starting construction as soon as possible," Zhang said. The Chinese government has played a crucial role in improving Namibia's education sector.

The two governments signed agreements for cooperation on education under which the Chinese government will provide full scholarships to Namibian students.

China has been providing various forms of financial assistance to the country including grants, interest free loans and interest subsidized loans since 1990.

Related Topics

Education China Zambezi Namibia Government Million

Recent Stories

Rejuvenation of rivers contributed to reducing une ..

20 minutes ago

Create a new Pakistan in India for Muslims and oth ..

46 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack on Two ..

49 minutes ago

Palestine for increasing existing bilateral trade ..

22 seconds ago

Six uplift schemes worth Rs 4.93b approved

23 seconds ago

White House Confirms Trump Declined Invitation to ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.