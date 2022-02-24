China to help enterprises better hedge exchange rate risks amid rising yuan

The Chinese government will work to help enterprises better hedge exchange rate risks amid a rising yuan, Gao Feng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Chinese government will work to help enterprises better hedge exchange rate risks amid a rising Yuan, Gao Feng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said Thursday.

Gao made the remarks after the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, had appreciated sharply in recent days.

"Exchange rate fluctuations have a multi-dimensional impact on the production and operation of foreign trade enterprises, affecting their bargaining power and cost-effectiveness," Gao told a regular press conference.

The ministry will work with relevant government departments to promote the diversifying of hedging products and services and optimize the environment for renminbi cross-border trade settlement, so as to help enterprises better adapt to two-way fluctuations of renminbi exchange rate and enhance their capacity to guard against risks, Gao said.