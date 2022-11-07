UrduPoint.com

China To Hike Gasoline, Diesel Prices For Second Time In 2 Weeks - National Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2022 | 07:05 PM

China to Hike Gasoline, Diesel Prices for Second Time in 2 Weeks - National Commission

China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel fuel from Tuesday by 155 yuan ($21.4) and 150 yuan per tonne, respectively, which will be the second price increase in a row in two weeks, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel fuel from Tuesday by 155 Yuan ($21.4) and 150 yuan per tonne, respectively, which will be the second price increase in a row in two weeks, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday.

"In accordance with the latest changes in oil prices on the world market and the current pricing mechanism for petroleum products, starting at 24:00 on November 7, 2022 (16:00 GMT), prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in the country will be increased by 155 yuan and 150 yuan per tonne, respectively," the commission said in a statement.

The commission noted that China's three biggest oil companies, PetroChina, Sinopec and CNOOC, as well as other other oil refining companies, must properly organize the production and transportation of petroleum products, ensure the stability of deliveries and strictly comply with the country's pricing policy.

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices similarly increased on October 25 by $25.5 and $24 per tonne, respectively. Prior to that, China had been cutting prices all summer. Thus, NDRC lowered fuel prices in China on June 29, July 13 and 27, and on August 10 and 24. The highest decrease in fuel prices was on July 13, when gasoline prices were reduced by $53.5 per tonne and diesel prices decreased by $51.3 per tonne.

China's pricing policy for petroleum products stipulates that if the oil price on the world market changes by over 50 yuan per tonne and remains at this level for ten working days, the cost of gasoline and diesel in the domestic market is adjusted accordingly.

Related Topics

World China Oil Price June July August October November Market All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

IK intends to push country to civil war, chaos, un ..

IK intends to push country to civil war, chaos, unrest: Mian Iftikhar

44 seconds ago
 Black marketeers grease the wheels in Central Afri ..

Black marketeers grease the wheels in Central Africa's petrol crisis

46 seconds ago
 All issues of OPF Valley to be addressed on priori ..

All issues of OPF Valley to be addressed on priority basis: Sajid Turi

47 seconds ago
 German Foreign Office Confirms EU Working on New I ..

German Foreign Office Confirms EU Working on New Iran Sanctions

51 seconds ago
 Kenya Airways Pilots Continue Strike, Disruptions ..

Kenya Airways Pilots Continue Strike, Disruptions Affected 12,000 Passengers on ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden, Trump rally troops on eve of crucial midter ..

Biden, Trump rally troops on eve of crucial midterms

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.