China to Hike Gasoline, Diesel Prices for Second Time in 2 Weeks - National Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel fuel from Tuesday by 155 Yuan ($21.4) and 150 yuan per tonne, respectively, which will be the second price increase in a row in two weeks, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday.

"In accordance with the latest changes in oil prices on the world market and the current pricing mechanism for petroleum products, starting at 24:00 on November 7, 2022 (16:00 GMT), prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in the country will be increased by 155 yuan and 150 yuan per tonne, respectively," the commission said in a statement.

The commission noted that China's three biggest oil companies, PetroChina, Sinopec and CNOOC, as well as other other oil refining companies, must properly organize the production and transportation of petroleum products, ensure the stability of deliveries and strictly comply with the country's pricing policy.

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices similarly increased on October 25 by $25.5 and $24 per tonne, respectively. Prior to that, China had been cutting prices all summer. Thus, NDRC lowered fuel prices in China on June 29, July 13 and 27, and on August 10 and 24. The highest decrease in fuel prices was on July 13, when gasoline prices were reduced by $53.5 per tonne and diesel prices decreased by $51.3 per tonne.

China's pricing policy for petroleum products stipulates that if the oil price on the world market changes by over 50 yuan per tonne and remains at this level for ten working days, the cost of gasoline and diesel in the domestic market is adjusted accordingly.