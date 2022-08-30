UrduPoint.com

China To Hold 20th Communist Party Congress On October 16 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 11:31 PM

China to Hold 20th Communist Party Congress on October 16 - Reports

China's ruling Communist Party will hold its 20th Congress on October 16, with Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to cement his place as the country's most powerful leader in decades, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) China's ruling Communist Party will hold its 20th Congress on October 16, with Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to cement his place as the country's most powerful leader in decades, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Such a decision was made during the monthly meeting of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo, the agency said, adding that during the Congress, new CCP Central Committee and CCP Central Commission for Discipline Inspection will be elected.

According to the report, the preparatory work for the Congress has already begun. The Congress lasts about a week and takes place mostly behind closed doors at the Great Hall of the People, at the western edge of Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

The Congress is one of the key events in China's political life, during which the results of the previous five years are summed up and plans for the future are outlined.

According to some forecasts, during the 20th Congress, the current Chinese President Xi Jinping may be given historic third leadership term and be anointed as country's most powerful leader in decades.

Since coming to power, Xi has strengthened the party and its role on the international arena, developing socialism with Chinese characteristics, according to the report.

There is no formal restriction on how long the Party's general secretary can remain in office. In 2018, Xi achieved the abolition of the term limit of the state presidency, which allowed him to stay for a third term, and maybe even longer, as the simultaneous head of the party, state and armed forces.

