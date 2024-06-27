Open Menu

China To Hold 3rd Party Plenum From July 15 With Eyes On Policy Direction

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM

China to hold 3rd party plenum from July 15 with eyes on policy direction

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) announced Thursday that it will convene its reform-oriented third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee in Beijing from July 15 to 18.

The upcoming session, chaired by President Xi Jinping and organized by the CPC's Political Bureau, will prioritize discussions on policy direction and comprehensive reforms. The Political Bureau will present its findings to the Central Committee, the CPC's top governing body, during this crucial gathering.

With 205 full members and 171 alternate members, the Central Committee plays a pivotal role in shaping both party and governmental leadership in China. Typically, the CPC holds seven plenary sessions over a five-year term, focusing on various strategic initiatives and policy formulations.

Previous sessions have addressed leadership transitions and personnel matters, while the upcoming third plenum is anticipated to unveil key economic policies alongside other critical issues.

Related Topics

China Beijing July From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

24 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2n ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

6 hours ago
 PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

14 hours ago
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

14 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

14 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

15 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

15 hours ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

15 hours ago
 6 NA committees elect their chairmen

6 NA committees elect their chairmen

15 hours ago

More Stories From World