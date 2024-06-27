China to hold 3rd party plenum from July 15 with eyes on policy direction

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) announced Thursday that it will convene its reform-oriented third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee in Beijing from July 15 to 18.

The upcoming session, chaired by President Xi Jinping and organized by the CPC's Political Bureau, will prioritize discussions on policy direction and comprehensive reforms. The Political Bureau will present its findings to the Central Committee, the CPC's top governing body, during this crucial gathering.

With 205 full members and 171 alternate members, the Central Committee plays a pivotal role in shaping both party and governmental leadership in China. Typically, the CPC holds seven plenary sessions over a five-year term, focusing on various strategic initiatives and policy formulations.

Previous sessions have addressed leadership transitions and personnel matters, while the upcoming third plenum is anticipated to unveil key economic policies alongside other critical issues.