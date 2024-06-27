China To Hold 3rd Party Plenum From July 15 With Eyes On Policy Direction
Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) announced Thursday that it will convene its reform-oriented third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee in Beijing from July 15 to 18.
The upcoming session, chaired by President Xi Jinping and organized by the CPC's Political Bureau, will prioritize discussions on policy direction and comprehensive reforms. The Political Bureau will present its findings to the Central Committee, the CPC's top governing body, during this crucial gathering.
With 205 full members and 171 alternate members, the Central Committee plays a pivotal role in shaping both party and governmental leadership in China. Typically, the CPC holds seven plenary sessions over a five-year term, focusing on various strategic initiatives and policy formulations.
Previous sessions have addressed leadership transitions and personnel matters, while the upcoming third plenum is anticipated to unveil key economic policies alongside other critical issues.
Recent Stories
Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation
6 NA committees elect their chairmen
More Stories From World
-
Euro 2024 at halftime: good vibes, late trains34 seconds ago
-
Two killed, 40 injured as Russian passenger train derails11 minutes ago
-
Firebomb wounds police officer outside top Greek judge's home21 minutes ago
-
Five things to know about Mongolia31 minutes ago
-
Russia 'strongly condemns attempted military coup' in Bolivia31 minutes ago
-
Frustrated UK voters try US-style primaries50 minutes ago
-
Far right way ahead with three days to France vote1 hour ago
-
H&M net profit jumps 52% in second quarter2 hours ago
-
Interfaith harmony is Pakistan's top priority: Masood Khan2 hours ago
-
Bolivian army leaders arrested after coup attempt2 hours ago
-
Venezuela into Copa quarters after Mexico defeat, Jamaica out3 hours ago
-
N. Korea says successfully tested multiple-warhead missile3 hours ago