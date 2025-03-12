China To Hold Beijing Meeting Between China, Russia, Iran On Iranian Nuclear Issue
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 11:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) China will hold the Beijing meeting between China, Russia and Iran on the Iranian nuclear issue on March 14, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.
Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu will chair the meeting and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi will attend the meeting in Beijing.
The three parties will exchange views on the Iranian nuclear issue and other issues of mutual interest, said the spokesperson.
APP/asg
