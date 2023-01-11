China to Hold Comprehensive Consultations With Taiwan for Peaceful Reunification

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) China will continue to hold comprehensive consultations with the representatives from different spheres of the Taiwanese society on the issue of peaceful reunification and bolster the exchanges and dialogue, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council, said on Wednesday.

"In the new year, we will continue to hold comprehensive and deep consultations with representatives from all spheres of the Taiwanese society on the issue of peaceful reunification and relations on the two coasts, to reinforce the exchanges and dialogue, to jointly stimulate the peaceful development of relations on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, to promote the process of peaceful reunification of the motherland," Ma told a briefing.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August, despite President Joe Biden discouraging her from such action, Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

Despite China's reaction, several countries, including France, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.