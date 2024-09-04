China To Hold High-level IP Conference For BRI Countries
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) China is scheduled to hold the 3rd High-Level Conference on Intellectual Property for Countries along the "Belt and Road" from Sept. 11 to 13 in Beijing, the country's top intellectual property regulator said on Wednesday.
The conference will invite heads from approximately 70 IP institutions of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries, as well as international and regional organizations, according to the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA).
The event will also welcome embassy representatives in China, officials from relevant domestic departments, industry professionals and scholars, with an expected attendance of around 450 participants, the CNIPA noted.
The participants will engage in in-depth discussions on regional cooperation, green development, digital transformation and IP value enhancement, senior CNIPA official Sheng Li told a press briefing.
During the three-day conference, CNIPA, the World Intellectual Property Organization and the Eurasian Patent Office will host meetings to discuss topics related to the role of IP in driving innovative development of enterprises, Sheng added.
China has actively promoted exchanges and cooperation with BRI partner countries in various areas, including IP policies, personnel training, education and examination.
It has signed IP cooperation agreements with 57 BRI partner countries. Since 2013, China has conducted over 50 training sessions, empowering more than 1,300 IP professionals from these countries.
Chinese experts have also been sent to over 10 countries and international organizations to conduct exchanges and training, supporting the IP capacity building for BRI partner countries.
