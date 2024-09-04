Open Menu

China To Hold High-level IP Conference For BRI Countries

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM

China to hold high-level IP conference for BRI countries

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) China is scheduled to hold the 3rd High-Level Conference on Intellectual Property for Countries along the "Belt and Road" from Sept. 11 to 13 in Beijing, the country's top intellectual property regulator said on Wednesday.

The conference will invite heads from approximately 70 IP institutions of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries, as well as international and regional organizations, according to the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA).

The event will also welcome embassy representatives in China, officials from relevant domestic departments, industry professionals and scholars, with an expected attendance of around 450 participants, the CNIPA noted.

The participants will engage in in-depth discussions on regional cooperation, green development, digital transformation and IP value enhancement, senior CNIPA official Sheng Li told a press briefing.

During the three-day conference, CNIPA, the World Intellectual Property Organization and the Eurasian Patent Office will host meetings to discuss topics related to the role of IP in driving innovative development of enterprises, Sheng added.

China has actively promoted exchanges and cooperation with BRI partner countries in various areas, including IP policies, personnel training, education and examination.

It has signed IP cooperation agreements with 57 BRI partner countries. Since 2013, China has conducted over 50 training sessions, empowering more than 1,300 IP professionals from these countries.

Chinese experts have also been sent to over 10 countries and international organizations to conduct exchanges and training, supporting the IP capacity building for BRI partner countries.

Related Topics

World Education China Road Beijing Event From Industry Top

Recent Stories

easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

9 minutes ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

50 minutes ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

13 hours ago
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

14 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

18 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

18 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

22 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

22 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

24 hours ago

More Stories From World