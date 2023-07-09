Open Menu

China To Hold Live-Fire Drills In Bohai Bay - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2023 | 09:20 AM

China to Hold Live-Fire Drills in Bohai Bay - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) China will hold live-fire exercises in the Bohai Bay starting from Monday, local maritime authorities inform.

The drills will be held from July 10-14, the Maritime Safety Administration of Tangshan city, located in Hebei Province, informed on Sunday.

The sailing of vessels in the corresponding area will be prohibited, the maritime authorities specified.

No further details were provided.

Related Topics

China Tangshan July Sunday From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

9 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

11 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

11 hours ago
 Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

11 hours ago
 Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

15 hours ago
PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

15 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

16 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

17 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

17 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

18 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World