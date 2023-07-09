China to Hold Live-Fire Drills in Bohai Bay - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) China will hold live-fire exercises in the Bohai Bay starting from Monday, local maritime authorities inform.

The drills will be held from July 10-14, the Maritime Safety Administration of Tangshan city, located in Hebei Province, informed on Sunday.

The sailing of vessels in the corresponding area will be prohibited, the maritime authorities specified.

No further details were provided.