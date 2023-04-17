UrduPoint.com

China To Hold Massive 'Military Activities' In Yellow Sea On Tuesday - Coast Guard

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 09:54 PM

China will hold large-scale military activities in the Yellow Sea on Tuesday, China's Coast Guard said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) China will hold large-scale military activities in the Yellow Sea on Tuesday, China's Coast Guard said on Monday.

"The large-scale military activities" will be held on April 18, from 9:00 a.m. to noon local time (01:00 - 04:00 GMT), the statement said, adding that the passage of ships in the area of the events will not be allowed.

No other details have been provided yet.

